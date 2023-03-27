DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Growing your own food may be difficult in the city, but Five Rivers MetroParks is making room for growers to rent garden plots at two local parks.

According to the Metroparks website, large garden plots are available to rent on an annual basis at both Possum Creek and the Wegerzyn Gardens. Each standard plot is 800 square feet and costs $20 to rent for the season from April through October. Organic-only plots are also available to rent for $20 a season or $40 year-round.

Gardeners can plant both annuals and perennials in these plots, however, the organic plots are limited to products found on the Organic Materials Review Institute product list.

Plots will be open for new gardeners to rent on Monday, April 3. For more information on registration, click here.