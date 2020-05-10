Grove Avenue fire kills cat, dog

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to a call early Sunday morning about a structure fire on Grove Avenue.
Authorities say that no people were injured but a cat and a dog died in the fire.
Dayton Police told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and that the fire was under control by 1:00 a.m.
Investigators are on the scene, this story will be updated as it develops.
