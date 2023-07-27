DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Substance abuse and addiction are persistent problems in the city of Dayton. As they’ve grown over the years, so has the need for recovery.

A number of organizations are gathering Saturday to get people to take that first step.

“It’s gratifying to me to help people, and also to reach out to the suffering addicts who still need help,” says Shirley Quinn with the Dayton Fellowship Club and Voices of Fellowship.

Hosted by RAMCO–Recovery Alliance of Montgomery County Ohio–the Healthy Recovery Celebration is a free event for families.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, people can stop by McIntosh Park in Dayton for food, giveaways, and prizes.

They stress that addiction is not just an individual disease, but one that affects the whole family.

“There are kids whose parents are addicted to drugs, and they don’t understand, they don’t know what’s going on. They need just as much attention as adults do,” says Joe Lewis with Hope Station, previously known as Alco-Aides.

The event is also a chance to share stories with each other and get the resources they need from people who know what it’s like to struggle.

“I have 50 years of drug use, and I finally surrendered. I finally surrendered and got tired, and I wanted to get back on track,” says Michael A. Davis with Good Shepherd Ministries.

“Over 33 years ago, someone helped me, and I am a person in long term recovery,” says Alan Walder with the Dayton Fellowship Club.

It’s their way of giving back and creating a better community.

“People helped us. And the way you recover is get out of yourself and help others,” says Keith Trammell with the WestSide Club and RAMCO.

They’re hoping to reach people who need help the most.

“It’s rewarding– to see people come in, they’re struggling, and then a year or two later, they’re a different person,” states Diane Gross, with the Dayton Recovery Project, Inc.

These groups are able to hold this celebratory event every year because of the contributions and donations that they receive.