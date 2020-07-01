Group wants change after COVID-19 outbreak at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group wants change after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Jail Coalition presented three demands they would like to see implemented after several cases were reported.

The group is calling on the jail to follow the advice of Public Health to test all inmates and staff. They want an outbreak control plan released to the public, and they’re also asking for overcrowding to stop in the facility.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Daryl Wilson said on Wednesday morning, 17 inmates tested positive and are in isolation. They are also doing contact tracing.

Wilson says the rise in jail cases is correlated to the rise in cases in the community.

“We are fully collaborating with our oversight agencies to ensure that we are managing our facility in the most medically and operationally sound way as possible, and that is done on a daily basis,” he said.

Ellis Jacob with the Montgomery County Jail Coalition says, “If there’s a giant outbreak in this jail, it’s going to seed an outbreak in our community. Everybody has a stake in getting this under control, everybody has a stake in seeing those who have the authority to do it, step up, and exercise their responsibility.”

Wilson says the jail population is constantly changing, which makes it a challenge to test everyone.

He says currently, those who are symptomatic and deemed medically necessary are tested.