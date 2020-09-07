Group shows hometown spirit despite canceled Kettering parade

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Holiday at Home parade in Kettering was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop one group from celebrating the Labor Day weekend like they typically do.

Theresa Lawson has been a Kettering resident for about 40 years.

“We really miss the parade. We’ve done it every year,” Lawson says. “We haven’t missed anything and it’s just a tradition.”

Keeping with tradition, Lawson and her group marched from Kettering Fairmont High School to Far Hills Avenue Monday morning. While there was no parade to watch this year, the group held signs and waved at passing drivers encouraging them to honk.

“We just thought we would come spread some joy,” says Lawson.

The Holiday at Home parade has been held in Kettering since 1959 over Labor Day weekend, but it was canceled this year due to the pandemic. This year’s theme was supposed to be “Hometown Spirit.”

“I feel like we can find something to bring everybody’s spirit back and just really rally to encourage people to still get out,” says Lawson.

The group’s efforts paid off with drivers honking and smiling.

They’re hoping for the return of the parade in 2021.