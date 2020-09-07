Group shows hometown spirit despite canceled Kettering parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Holiday at Home parade in Kettering was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop one group from celebrating the Labor Day weekend like they typically do.

Theresa Lawson has been a Kettering resident for about 40 years.

“We really miss the parade. We’ve done it every year,” Lawson says. “We haven’t missed anything and it’s just a tradition.”

Keeping with tradition, Lawson and her group marched from Kettering Fairmont High School to Far Hills Avenue Monday morning. While there was no parade to watch this year, the group held signs and waved at passing drivers encouraging them to honk.

“We just thought we would come spread some joy,” says Lawson.

The Holiday at Home parade has been held in Kettering since 1959 over Labor Day weekend, but it was canceled this year due to the pandemic. This year’s theme was supposed to be “Hometown Spirit.”

“I feel like we can find something to bring everybody’s spirit back and just really rally to encourage people to still get out,” says Lawson.

The group’s efforts paid off with drivers honking and smiling.

They’re hoping for the return of the parade in 2021.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS