Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Honor Network, a nonprofit focused on honoring everyday local heroes, is making a visit to Dayton this week.

They are performing and encouraging others to commit random acts of kindness on behalf of those killed in the August 4 mass shooting.

“It’s unfortunate when tragedy really does strike that people start paying attention to people. We should all try not to wait until that tragedy to make us realize that the life we’re living is really all about people,” said Tommy Maher, Fire Commissioner with the South Hampstead Fire District.

Some of the acts completed so far include paying for peoples’ meals, volunteering, and giving out cards in the victims’ names.

