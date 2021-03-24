Group of women going strong 1 year after pandemic canceled class

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A local group of women is proving they’re in it for the long run after finding a way to workout even when the pandemic canceled their exercise class.

Last year, the pandemic closed gyms and shut down their class.

“When it ended, we decided we weren’t ending,” says Stephanie Putnam, one of the women who helps lead the class.

The very next week, the women took it upon themselves and met in the parking lot near the Kettering Rec Center. Over time, they’ve picked up gear and exercises and have been holding their own workouts for an entire year.

“I would’ve never guessed we would’ve continued this for a full year plus, 5-6 days a week, but we are all still coming out here,” says Putnam.

They’re still going strong. Their workouts are just as much for the mind as they are for the body.

“Just for your mental health to be out with these guys and do a little bit of a workout in the morning; it’s been great,” says Lora Staugler.

The class is an outlet for the women.

“One of the things that would happen as a group would be talking about the pandemic and how it was affecting our lives,” says Karen Clute.

While building muscles, they’ve also built up their group. Christine Tieman joined a couple weeks ago and is all in.

“That’s kind of the workout I was looking for. It was something that was steadfast, and something dependable,” says Tieman.

Over the course of the year when the weather wasn’t the best, the group adapted.

“Even in bad weather, we would find a cover somewhere and still work out,” says Putnam.

“We gradually got used to the weather,” says Staugler.

A little fresh air and some camaraderie has helped the group physically, mentally, and emotionally during what was a tough year.

“Through thick and thin, hardships, weather conditions, they must be a pretty hearty group,” says Tieman.