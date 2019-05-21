Group of pregnant nurses at Miami Valley Hospital get cross country surprise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The labor and delivery department at Miami Valley Hospital is used to a baby boom, just not one of its own.

Eleven nurses in that department are pregnant, with expected delivery dates between May and October.

Their story went viral, catching the eye of some nurses from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in San Diego.

Those nurses are also pregnant, and they wanted to celebrate with their cross-continent colleagues from the Miami Valley.

Monday, the nurses at Miami Valley Hospital received a surprise delivery of goodies for both mom and baby from the nurses in San Diego.

“It’s very nice to be recognized by people we don’t even know,” Miami Valley Hospital nurse Liz Jones said. “We’ve never had contact with them.”

“They just saw us and wanted to thank us and we appreciate it very much.”

The company that produces Evivo, the first probiotic for babies, partnered with the California nurses to make the surprise happen.

