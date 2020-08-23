Group of chefs prepare thousands of meals for those in need in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of chefs that formed at the beginning of the pandemic to prepare meals for those in need continue to expand their reach in the Miami Valley.

Making close to 3,000 meals a week, Miami Valley Meals wants to keep going even after the pandemic.

“Our goal was to just kinda get together to help out during the pandemic, and then it became an idea that maybe we could change the way that we are helping,” chef and director of culinary operations Matt DeAngulo said.

Dayton chefs furloughed in March after the restaurant shutdown joined together to serve nutritious meals to those who need them.

They started as SBT Chefs through nonprofit Set the Banquet Table.

As the idea grew, the organization took on a new name that reflected their mission: Miami Valley Meals.

The group makes and distributes full meals consisting of a protein, starch, vegetable, dessert and roll.

Since, they’ve teamed up with area organizations to form a coalition and expand service to multiple counties.

“This project has been so exciting,” chief operating officer for Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) said.

MVCAP provides most of the funding to the group through federal CARES act dollars. They’ve provided around $500,000 so far.

“The community partners working together are not in this to say ‘well this is what we did during COVID,’ we’re in it to say we’re doing our best to meet a basic need and COVID presented us a unique opportunity with this additional funding,” Gustin said.

DeAngulo said the group is keeping chefs working and saving food from going to waste, all while feeding thousands of hungry people.

“I think it matters to everyone in some way and we were just able to provide a resource to help everyone share that same need at the same time,” DeAngulo said.

Miami Valley Meals now has a permanent location for receiving food, packaging it and distributing it.

They also are working on moving into a centralized kitchen because as of now, chefs prepare meals out of three host kitchens.

Miami Valley Meals’ next goal is to produce 10,000 meals in a week by the time they reach their anniversary.

To find out more about Miami Valley Meals, click here.