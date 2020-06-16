Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Group marches peacefully in West Carrollton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The group “Mother’s Praying Against Violence” gathered for a peaceful protest Monday in West Carrollton.

Participants marched through the city and held a prayer ceremony at the police station. Chief of Police David Woodward celebrated their actions while the nation searches for answers on racial injustice.

“People have a right to voice their opinion and they’re doing that. They’re doing it peacefully, and we’re here to make sure that traffic is maintained and they’re safe as they’re walking and the public is safe and everything turns out well,” he said.

The Police Department says they are also welcome to work with citizens and other social groups to help improve police-community relations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS