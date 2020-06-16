Group marches peacefully in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The group “Mother’s Praying Against Violence” gathered for a peaceful protest Monday in West Carrollton.

Participants marched through the city and held a prayer ceremony at the police station. Chief of Police David Woodward celebrated their actions while the nation searches for answers on racial injustice.

“People have a right to voice their opinion and they’re doing that. They’re doing it peacefully, and we’re here to make sure that traffic is maintained and they’re safe as they’re walking and the public is safe and everything turns out well,” he said.

The Police Department says they are also welcome to work with citizens and other social groups to help improve police-community relations.