Group looks for volunteers to help further impact animal lives

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Friends of the Humane Society is looking for new volunteers to help bake treats for animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The group bakes and sells pet treats in 40 different varieties with all the proceeds going to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Since the group was established in 1996, the group has helped raise $300,000 to help the shelter.

“The Friends of the Humane Society is such an important group to our organization,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We are so grateful for the long hours they put in and the tireless work they do to help support the animals in our care.”

Anyone interested in signing up to volunteer with the Friends of the Humane Society, they are asked to contact the volunteer coordinator at jrettig@hsdayton.org. The Animal Snackers Bakery is located inside the 2nd Street Market and is open from 11 am to 3 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as 8 am to 3 pm on Saturdays.

“Volunteers are what keep this group successful,” said Weltge. “From baking the treats they sell each week to spending time working at the bakery, they can’t make the impact they do without each and every volunteer who gives so much to help.”