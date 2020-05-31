Breaking News
Mayor Whaley announces 7 p.m. curfew for downtown Dayton

Group hosts peaceful protest at Dunbar HS

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people gathered peacefully Sunday afternoon near Dunbar High School in Dayton.

The group Urban Citizens for Social Justice hosted the protest. A crowd listened to speeches on how the community can come together and how to reform police departments across the country.

More than 30 people attended the protest, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS