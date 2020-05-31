Group hosts peaceful protest at Dunbar HS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people gathered peacefully Sunday afternoon near Dunbar High School in Dayton.
The group Urban Citizens for Social Justice hosted the protest. A crowd listened to speeches on how the community can come together and how to reform police departments across the country.
More than 30 people attended the protest, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
