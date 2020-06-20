Group honors life of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor at Riverscape MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday at Riverscape MetroPark, the Dayton affiliate of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice recognized the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

Organizers say the event promotes equality for everyone and that Juneteenth is the perfect time for their message to be heard.

“Well with criminal justice it’s about equality. We’re just trying to make it an even playing field for everyone, whether it’s for employment or just the citizens in general. Right now, today, we’re just here to bring awareness to the four that were slain, and just to try to bring equality to everywhere,” says Otha Lewis.

Organizers hope continued peaceful protests keep the message alive.