Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now

Group honors life of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor at Riverscape MetroPark

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday at Riverscape MetroPark, the Dayton affiliate of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice recognized the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

Organizers say the event promotes equality for everyone and that Juneteenth is the perfect time for their message to be heard.

“Well with criminal justice it’s about equality. We’re just trying to make it an even playing field for everyone, whether it’s for employment or just the citizens in general. Right now, today, we’re just here to bring awareness to the four that were slain, and just to try to bring equality to everywhere,” says Otha Lewis.

Organizers hope continued peaceful protests keep the message alive.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS