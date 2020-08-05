Group gathers to remember John Crawford III six years after his death

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A group is gathering to remember John Crawford III near the Beavercreek Walmart where he was shot and killed by police in 2014.
Dozens of people are marching around the Walmart parking lot on the sixth anniversary of Crawford’s death and could be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
On August 5, 2014, someone called 911 after seeing Crawford holding a BB gun inside the store, mistaking it for a real weapon. Police arrived and confronted Crawford, shooting him soon after.
The City of Beavercreek reached a settlement with Crawford’s family this year. An attorney for the family says they will receive $1.7 million.
A grand jury did not return any charges against the officers involved in the shooting.
