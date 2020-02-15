Group donates hundreds of teddy bears to Haines Children’s Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Negro Women’s Council dropped off over 300 teddy bears at the Haines Children’s Center in Dayton this Valentine’s Day.

The Montgomery County Department of Family Services hosts the Teddy Bear Round-Up every year. Children and families were present to pick out their new furry friend.

“Any positive event, or any positivity is always good. Especially for children at a young age who experience trauma or displacement,” said Amanda Searcy.

Amanda says events like these make her kids feel like they’re part of the family.