DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy Hedgehog Day? Join the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery as Walnut the hedgehog forecasts spring for Groundhog Day!

At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, you can witness Walnut the hedgehog’s inaugural prediction.

“We will all anxiously await Walnut’s verdict on whether she sees her shadow or not, and learn if we will have an early spring or if we’ll have to brace ourselves for more cold winter weather,” said Boonshoft.

According to Boonshoft, the annual tradition actually is a nod to the ancient Roman custom of Candlemas Day, where hedgehogs were initially used to predict spring.

Starting at 9 a.m., attendees can enjoy pre-event activities until the main event at 9:30 a.m. The prognostication will take place at 2600 DeWeese Pkwy. in the museum’s Education Lobby and is included with regular admission.

Photo courtesy of Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Prior Prognosticators

Walnut the hedgehog comes after a long line of prognosticators at the Boonshoft Museum.

Odyssey the Otter in 2021 — actually a man in an otter suit that filled in for the year

Quilliam from 2007 to 2020, the museum’s first weather-predicting hedgehog

Rosie the groundhog from 2012 to 2016

Ivy the groundhog started in 2001, the museum’s original groundhog who was the main attraction for 11 years

