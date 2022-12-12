Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off construction for the 6888 Kitchen Incubator inside the historic Dayton Arcade on Monday.

According to the incubator’s co-owners, the 13,000 square foot space inside the Dayton Arcade will be the home to kitchen, storage and baking facilities.

The 6888 Kitchen Incubator aims to interweave economic development, equitable food systems and good business education with an academy-style program called “Sharpen the Axe.”

“What’s very important about food businesses is that they need the same type of education and training as any other entrepreneur would,” said Charlynda Scales, director of OH Taste. “And we understood that – myself and my co-founders, being in the food industry, having our own companies – we know that they needed specific education. So the first phase of the whole project is called ‘Sharpen the Axe.'”

Graduates of the program will get a chance to further develop their business by launching it inside the kitchen incubator.

Construction, which is expected to be completed next fall, will kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Dec. 12.

Opening remarks will begin at 2 p.m. with the groundbreaking at 2:30 p.m. and site tours at 2:40 p.m.

For more information on the 6888 Kitchen Incubator, click here.