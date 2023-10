XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Joined by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Greene County community leaders will break ground on a new correctional center Friday morning.

On Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., community leaders will break ground on the Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center.

In April, DeWine announced $15 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Ohio Safety and Security Program for the project.