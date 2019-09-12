Groundbreaking set for next week for Gem City Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A groundbreaking ceremony has been set for the Gem City Market after the project’s financial goal was met, the market announced Thursday.

The groundbreaking will happen at the Gem City Market’s neighborhood block party near the future site of the market at 300 Salem Ave. on Wed., Sept. 18 from 4 pm to 8 pm.

“Because Gem City Market is a community-driven movement, we want to make our event reflect these values. We are inviting all our supporters to stop by the block party and pick up a shovel to help us launch the building phase,” Amaha Sellassie, President of the Gem City Market Board of Director, said. “At 6:00 pm, we are going to do a huge community ground breaking , with market members, elected officials, donors and neighbors all picking up a shovel and digging in together. It will be a beautiful picture reflecting the community coming together to build this market.”

Before the 6 pm groundbreaking will be a news conference at 4 pm with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, County Commissioner Judy Dodge, and Ambassador Tony Hall.

“We need this grocery store here. It’s been an amazing partnership with the city, county, hospitals, businesses and most importantly the community to make it happen,” Ambassador Hall, chairman of the capital campaign, said.

The Gem City Market is a community owner and operated market that is expected to be completed in late 2020.

