DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Xenia will be the location for the 76th state park honoring the history of one of the oldest Native American settlements in Greene County.

The birthplace of Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh, Xenia is an area that saw a peak Shawnee Indian population of 1100 people and was the site of a groundbreaking for the new Great Council State Park. The groundbreaking included Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), and the Shawnee tribes based in Oklahoma, who all collaborated to make this project come together.

Glenna J. Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, said, “We oftentimes say we wish people would talk with us rather than just talk about us and from day one they have talked with us and so it’s been a collaboration. We’ve been able to share ideas from the beginning, and somebody will mention this and somebody will mention something else, and we all work together and come together for a conclusion.”

The 12,000-square-foot, three-floor Native American interpretive center will be a building with hands on displays to tell the story of the Shawnee Indians in the county, and life over 200 years ago.

Mary Mertz, director of ODNR, said, “We’ve been working on this for a couple of years already. So with the land acquisition and all the research we had to do to be sure that this was the right place, and to understand what stories we could tell here. So for me, it’s really exciting to get going after working on it for a couple of years, to finally break ground.”

President and CEO of Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Donna Saraga said a new state park in the city is exciting. She said it will enrich the community with its history, making it an area for people to travel to.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to continue the destination point. Xenia has so much to offer and with the bike paths, Xenia being the hub of it all, this is another destination point from Xenia or coming into Xenia, especially with its connection to the bike path.”

The ODNR hopes the project will be completed and open by the Fall of 2023.