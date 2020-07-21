Groomer charged after dog suffers severe injury in Madison Twp.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman in Butler County is facing charges for causing severe injury to a dog during a grooming.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens received reports on Monday that a dog owner had taken her 13-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Lacey, to a groomer. The groomer was operating on her own after the groomers she was employed with had shut down due to COVID-19.

When Lacey was brought back home, the owner reported that she was whimpering, unable to walk, and falling over. Upon a trip to MedVet for emergency care, it was determined that the dog had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around the neck and shoulders, and seven broken ribs causing lung contusions.

The owner decided to euthanize Lacey due to the extent of her injuries.

The Dog Wardens conducted an investigation and determined that the groomer, Andra Edison, conducted a dominance/submission hold, using full body weight on the metal table to hold down the 4 lb. dog. The MedVet veterinarian stated this may have been the cause of the broken ribs and contusions. Bruising on the neck was most likely from the chain or leash used by the groomer to hold the dog still.

Edison, 51, is charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

“It’s scary to think you drop your dog off to be groomed and she comes back in such a condition you have to have her euthanized. That’s when we step in to make sure the person responsible faces a judge,” stated Sheriff Richard Jones.