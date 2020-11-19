Grocery stores encourage shoppers to not ‘panic-buy’ this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Kroger and other grocery stores have put a limit on certain items that shoppers can purchase to ensure everyone gets items they need this holiday season.

“When you leave that roll of toilet paper on the shelf for your neighbor, you’re doing a really great thing for them,” said Erin Rolfes, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager.

Shoppers across the Miami Valley say they are finding grocery store shelves empty as the holidays approach. Local grocery stores are encouraging shoppers not to panic-buy items so everyone can get the products they need.

“I know everyone is feeling a lot of uncertainty and when you feel that, you just want to make sure you and your family are taken care of,” said Rolfes. “We completely understand that, but we also want to be sure our friends and neighbors who can’t stock up who rely on SNAP benefits or EBC can still purchase their products.”

Some shoppers acknowledge it’s not a logical decision to hoard supplies. But for others, anxiety is at an all time high.

“People typically don’t make good decisions when their decisions are based emotionally, so I understand why people are panic buying but I don’t think it actually makes any sense to over-buy all these products,” said Travis Parker, a resident of Dayton.

Food insecurity is also an issue, during the holidays and amidst a pandemic. Miami Valley shoppers encourage you to think of others this holiday season.

“I understand the thought of having to take care of your family but by now we know the way we get through this is taking care of the community,” said Steve Allen, a resident of Kettering. “If we are overbearing and get more things than we need, we’re kind of just hurting other people.”

Other shoppers say they have taken advantage of online services to avoid the crowds but still buy items needed for this holiday season.