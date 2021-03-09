Grocery, restaurant workers urge Gov. DeWine to include them in vaccine rollout

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grocery and restaurant workers deemed essential at the beginning of the pandemic are still waiting for the vaccine. Now they’re urging Gov. Mike DeWine to make vaccines for these workers the next step in the vaccine rollout.

“We’re all just kind of holding our breath waiting for the moment they’re going to announce grocery workers can get it,” Dorothy Lane Market Director of HR Maureen Sammon said.

“Restaurant workers really should be considered essential workers and should get into the queue as soon as possible,” Wheat Penny Chef and Owner Liz Valenti said.

Valenti said with restaurant business picking up, the vaccine for these workers is needed even more.

“Everybody in the Oregon District and downtown had a great busy weekend, and that’s exciting, but by the same token, the possibility of exposure increases with that,” Valenti said.

Grocery workers fall in the CDC’s 1B group and food service workers fall in the 1C group. In Ohio, they haven’t been mentioned.

Sammon said Dorothy Lane Market has 860 employees, and most do not fall under the state’s eligible age groups.

“We see thousands of people throughout our stores on a daily basis,” Sammon said. “Despite all the additional steps that we’ve taken, I just think a lot of people would have a better, safer feeling knowing that we are vaccinated.”

Sammon said many of their employees are eager to get the vaccine because it will give them a peace of mind each time them come in to work.

“We’re all eager to put this pandemic behind us, it’s a long road ahead, but the sooner that we can get the folks that are essential, essential folks that are out there every day, in high-contact positions, I think the better,” Sammon said.

When asked during his news conferences, DeWine said that Ohio is focusing on the age groups that have the highest risk of complications from the virus while vaccine supply is still low.