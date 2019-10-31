Greyhound to open new Dayton location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greyhound announced Wednesday it will begin operations from its new location in Dayton on November 1.

Customers can now board from 5136 Salem Avenue, roughly a half mile away from its previous location.

“We are excited for our new move in Dayton as we continue our long-time service in the area,” said Greg Grafeman, Director of Operations, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “With connections to major cities including Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland, we are pleased to continue offering convenient, affordable travel for Dayton residents and visitors.”

Greyhound offers amenities such as leather seats, onboard entertainment, free wi-fi, power outlets, and extra leg room.

Fore more information, call 1-800-231-2222, visit their website, or get the Greyhound mobile app.

