Greyhound riders concerned about new bus stop location

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greyhound bus is moving from the RTA Northwest Transit Center to the former Loan Max building in Trotwood come Friday. Signage on the building for the new Trotwood Greyhound stop still displays signs for the former business but they will soon be changed.

Greyhound’s contract with RTA was set to expire October 31 with the new location opening November 1.

One rider 2 NEWS spoke with didn’t want to share his name but said he was in town visiting his mother. He was concerned about the convenience of the new space.

“When it was downtown, it was accessible to everybody because everything is downtown. When it moved (to Trotwood), I thought it was going to be a concern,” he said.

The RTA Northwest center is visible from the new location but it’s two busy roads and one shopping center away from the new stop. That’s potentially troubling for folks who use RTA to get to their Greyhound Bus.

“I think that it’s going to be somewhat of an issue for people that are disabled or unable to kind of walk long distances. If there is a bus stop over there, I think it only runs once every hour or something,” one rider said.

Greyhound says in a statement, “We are pleased to continue offering convenient, affordable travel for Dayton residents and visitors.”

The new Greyhound stop is located at 5136 Salem Ave.

