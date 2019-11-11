Closings
Greenville woman killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greenville woman is dead after a crash in Darke County Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the 9700 block of SR-121 for reports of an accident just before 7:35 am.

Initial investigation suggests that a gray 2009 Town and Country van driven by a 45-year-old Versailles man was headed south on SR-121. He collided with a brown 2001 Pontiac Montana van headed northbound, driven by 42-year-old Kimberly Fugett, of Greenville.

Fugett was taken to Wayne Hospital by Versailles Rescue, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Town and Country van was taken to Wayne Hospital by Gettysburg Rescue, where he was treated and released.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

