Greenville volunteers preparing to aid Hurricane Laura victims

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday a team of volunteers will head south and set up a command center in Sulphur, Louisiana, just 20 minutes from Lake Charles where Hurricane Laura made landfall.

Indiana based nonprofit,”The Journey Home” is gearing up to deploy its veterans’ mobile disaster response team to Louisiana for the first time to help veterans and their families.

“We want to give them hope. We want to connect them to develop relationships and link them to local regional and VA services in the area,” said Eldon Solomon, The Journey Home’s Clinical Director & CEO.

The team is partnering with Radiant Lighthouse Church in Greenville and Carpenter House Global of Lillian, Alabama.

“We got a call saying they need water and pet food so we’re just encouraging the community to come together and bring cases of water and pet food up on our campus or to tribute funeral homes in Greenville, Ohio,” said Wes Lynch, pastor of Radiant Lighthouse Church.

From the commander center in Sulphur and utilizing the Mobile Veteran Outreach vehicle in Lake Charles, the team will aid in the disaster clean up and focus on providing direct assistance to Veterans and their families in need. The Journey Home will provide Veterans and their families impacted with much needed basic necessities, linkage to vital regional resources and VA services to initiate the rebuilding process and restore their way of life.

“We have two veterans one of them who is a formally homeless veteran that will go down with us and our goal is to put on gloves bring chainsaws, bring shovels and do whatever we can to help clean up,” Solomon said.

Donations can be dropped off at Radiant Lighthouse Church located on 5256 Sebring Warner Rd, Greenville, OH 45331.