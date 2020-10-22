Greenville student’s stolen bike replaced by donation from school resource officer

Local News

by: Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate

Posted:

GREENVILLE, Ohio (The Daily Advocate) — A Greenville Middle School student has a new set of wheels, due to the generosity of multiple community members.

The student was surprised last week after her bicycle, which was stolen over the weekend, was replaced by the generous donation of a local company and the work of a Greenville Police Department school resource officer.

According to Greenville Middle School Principal Rhonda Schaar, the student had experienced a personal tragedy over the weekend that was made even worse by the theft of her bicycle. After hearing of the disappointing news, Greenville PD SRO Ryan Borowske took the matter to heart, and to ensure the young student’s misfortune was corrected, began searching for a replacement. Before long, Officer Borowske was able to make contact with the manager at the Greenville Walmart. Without hesitation, the manager agreed to donate a new bicycle to the cause.

“What Officer Borowske did was above and beyond what anyone would have expected,” said Principal Schaar. “Officer Borowske, and many other school resource officers, make such a huge difference in our students’ lives and within the community.”

