DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Funding for road projects are being awarded to a city in Auglaize County and one in Darke County.

Greenville is receiving $1 million in fiscal year 2028 a road diet project, which will impact a portion of Sweitzer Road. The proposed project will create a two-way left turn and add a new sidewalk on both sides of the road south of Edison Road to Birt St.

In St. Marys, the city is receiving $2 million in fiscal year 2027 to reconstruct Spring St. From Main St. to the St. Marys River on Spring St., the construction project is expected to include reconstruction of the road, new sidewalks, lighting and traffic signal replacement.

“These small-city projects are of big importance to the communities receiving these grants, and we are happy to help our local governments with the cost of these necessary roadway improvements,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Funding for the small city projects were chosen for local populations containing between 5,000 and 24,999 residents.