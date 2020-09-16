Greenville Schools reports positive COVID-19 cases

Greeville schoools

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville City Schools also reported four cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The district posted the following information on its website September 14:

“The Greenville City School District has four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Two at the high school building and two at the K-8 building. The local health department has been informed and will do appropriate follow up.”

According to the district’s website, parents are encouraged to report any positive case of COVID-19 to their school by calling the building principal or reporting to the building when they call in their child’s absence.

