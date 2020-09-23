Greenville pastor skydives to raise money for Type 1 diabetes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Lia Bohn is an 11-year-old from Greenville who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on Aug. 11, the support she’s received from her community has become a flying force to help other kids.

Her former pastor, Wes Lynch, is skydiving to raise money for her treatment. And he got others to join the cause.

“We’re going out on faith that our parachutes are going to open, and we’re asking people to donate and go out on faith to provide a service dog for a little girl named Lia,” said Lynch, pastor of Radiant Lighthouse Church.

Lynch and four friends dove from a plane at Start Skydiving in Middletown to help Lia get her service dog.

“When he [Wes Lynch] came to me and say hey this little girl Lia needs some help with obtaining a service dog, I was all in,” said Justin Daniels.

“The service dog is going to be able to track her highs and lows. If she is above a certain range the dog will actually alert her and then if she falls below that certain range it will alert her,” said Loure Bohn, Lia’s mom.

Bohn said their initial goal was $17,000. In 15 days they’ve raised more $30,000. Now they’re asking neighbors to support their efforts to help other families in need.