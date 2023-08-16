DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people from the Miami Valley purchased scratch-off lottery tickets and ended up winning a large amount of money.

Michael Blackburn of Greenville, and Miamisburg Resident Saed Qalalwa both won $50,000 on Billion, an Ohio Lottery scratch-off game. Both individuals will only be receiving a total of $36,000, since there is a state and federal tax of 28 percent.

Casey’s General Store #3552 in Fort Loramie sold Blackburn’s winning ticket. Qalalwa purchased their winning ticket at Kettering Stop in Dayton.

The Billion is a $50 scratch-off ticket sold by Ohio Lottery. Prizes range from $100 to $1 million for 20 years.

