Greenville man killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Friday a Greenville man was killed in a car crash Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on US-127 near Orphans Road. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said a driver headed north on US_127 lost control after she encountered snow on the roadway. Her car crossed the centerline of the road and struck a pick-up truck head-on that was traveling south.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was taken to Kettering Hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, Justin Barcy, 26 of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Josef Pfister, was taken to Reid Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said US-127 was closed for nearly three hours while the crash was investigated. The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.