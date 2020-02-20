Greenville man jailed after attempting to flee officers

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greenville man is in jail Thursday morning after he tried to flee from officers, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 pm Wednesday when a Darke County Sheriff deputy stopped a car for a traffic offense at Russ Road and Kitchewald Way. The driver fled the scene during that stop and officers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department tried to stop the car again.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said officers followed the drive at slow speeds in and around the City of Greenville until the driver eventually came to a stop at an apartment complex on Oxford Drive in Greenville.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and taken to jail. WDTN.com is not naming the driver until he has been formally charged.