DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Coroner’s Office has identified an elderly man who died in a car crash last week.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the man died following a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 121 and U.S. Route 36. around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 2010 GMC Acadia which was traveling southbound on State Route 121 through a roundabout at U.S. Route 36. The vehicle drove through the roundabout before striking a road sign and traveling off of the right side of the roadway into a ditch.

Witnesses to the crash tried to provide aid to the driver, who was unresponsive.

CPR was performed without success. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Larry Eley, age 73 of Greenville.

Montgomery County Coroner’s Office conducted a forensic examination and determined Eley experienced a medical emergency while driving and he died of natural causes rather than as a result of the car crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.