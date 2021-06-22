Greenville man arrested in Darke County after ‘large amount’ of drugs found in car

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 32-year-old Greenville man was arrested Monday after deputies found illegal drugs in his car on State Route 49 and Pitsburg Laura Road.

According to a release, Darke County detectives received information Monday about a large amount of illegal narcotics entering the county. The Darke County Narcotics Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies in efforts to watch the vehicle. Detectives saw the car traveling into Darke County and a traffic stop was conducted.

The man was removed from the car and a large clear bag of narcotics was found along with multiple other drug related items including: over 20 grams of fentanyl, an excess of 10 grams of methamphetamine, mushrooms, numerous pills and drug equipment.

The man was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Darke County Jail. He is being held on multiple felony drug possession charges.