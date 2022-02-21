DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 51-year-old man was arrested in Palestine for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Sunday.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, shortly after 9 p.m. Darke County deputies along with Liberty Township FD and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a single-vehicle accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), preliminary investigation showed that a red 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was driven by a 51-year-old Greenville man who was traveling northbound on North Main Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The DCSO said the man was arrested at the scene for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He is facing charges of OVI and Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the DCSO.