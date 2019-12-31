Greenville HS grad, daughter killed in Hawaii helicopter crash

In this 2018 photo, Amy Gannon smiles in Wisconsin. Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, both of Madison, Wis., were among the victims of a tour helicopter crash in Hawaii on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Gannon was one of the co-founders of the Doyenne Group, a nonprofit that supports and mentors women entrepreneurs. (Judy Newman/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – A Greenville High School graduate and her teen daughter were among those killed when a helicopter crashed in Kauai, Hawaii, the day after Christmas.

The Greenville Daily Advocate reports that 47-year-old Amy Myers Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn were riding in a tour helicopter when it crashed on a mountaintop on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.

Gannon was a 1990 graduate of Greenville High School who later moved to Wisconsin, where she later became a founder of a Madison-based nonprofit created to support and mentor women entrepreneurs called Doyenne Group.

In all, seven people were killed, including a family of four from Switzerland, and pilot Paul Matero.

The company’s owner, Preston Myers, said in a statement that Matero had 12 years of experience on Kauai and was a “seasoned member of our team.”

The helicopter company, Safari Helicopters, has had 11 enforcement actions since 1994, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The violations involved drug and alcohol testing and hazardous materials shipping.

