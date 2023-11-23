GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Wednesday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, three people were injured in a crash on Nov. 22 around 6 p.m. Deputies were sent to the 5300 block of Bishop Road in Greenville.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a woman driving a 2017 Ford F-150 with a trailer attached was backing the trailer into a private driveway along Bishop Road. While doing so, a 2010 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Bishop Road and struck the front of the Ford truck.

The woman and two occupants of the Mercury Milan were sent to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue. Injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Greenville Township Fire Department and Greenville City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.