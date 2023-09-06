DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Spirit Emergency Medical Services in Greenville works with area hospitals and says they have 130 facilities on a waiting list for ambulance services.

To combat this shortage, the company is offering the opportunity to get paid while you train to become an Emergency Medical Technician.

The demand for labor in the Emergency Medical Services industry is on the rise. According to the Department of Labor, there are an estimated 20 thousand openings for EMT’s and Paramedics projected annually across the country.

Statistics recently released by the Ohio Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services reports that the average age of an Ohio EMS provider is 43-years-old.

Spirit EMS created a scholarship to support the program in 2017 and has invested nearly $1 million dollars into people who want to start their medical career with the company.

By the end of the program, participants will be eligible to obtain their National EMT Certification and must commit to working at least 2080 hours as a full-time Spirit employee.

You can take the seven week class in their new satellite location in Defiance or at the Education Center in Greenville.

The deadline to apply for this program is Monday, Sept. 11th at 5 p.m., and you need a valid driver’s license. You can apply for the program here.