Greenville care facility resident identified as Darke County’s first COVID-19 death

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The first confirmed COVID-19 death in Darke County was a man who was a patient at a Greenville skilled nursing facility where at least nine others have tested positive.

Signs are posted on the facility’s front door to stop visitors from entering. Executive Director Kenneth Daily says it was a policy put in place more than two weeks ago as just one of several changes that were made before any symptoms were reported.

“My directors of nursing have worked with me through the month of February and March. We continue working with staff on hand-washing technique, donning and doffing of protective equipment,” he said.

Regardless, COVID-19 still made its way into the facility.

Darke County health officials say 10 residents of the facility have tested positive. They are still awaiting the results of four other residents and one staff member.

The 76-year-old man who died early Monday morning was receiving hospice care for a longtime illness. Officials say another 76-year-old man waiting on this test results died last week.

Right now, Daily says 12 to 15 staff members are showing symptoms and were tested Monday.

“I sent a couple more people home today because they did have some symptoms. So the vast majority are not working,” he said.

We’re told the patients who tested positive or are suspected to have the virus have been isolated from all other residents.

Darke County health officials say they are checking in on the situation every day.

“Making sure that they have proper PPE, making sure that the ill patients are separated from the well patients, and making sure no ill staff are working,” said Emily Hoisington, Director of Nursing for the Darke County General Health District.

Officials are hoping to receive the staff members’ test results within the next few days. Outside the facility, two other people have tested positive. Neither of those patients have been hospitalized.