Greenon Schools temporarily requiring masks due to high quarantine numbers

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenon Local Schools is temporarily requiring masks after an increase in students quarantining.

The district said the Board of Education approved a masking requirement for all students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, September 27 through Friday, October 22. The district said the requirement is in response to high numbers of students missing school due to quarantine.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke said in a letter to families on Friday, Sept. 24 that since school began, the district had 46 cases of COVID-19 and 262 students and staff members have been in quarantine.

“Right now, our ability to keep our students learning in-person at school is compromised,” said Knapke.

Greenon Schools’ communication coordinator said the district will evaluate the masking requirement throughout the time period to determine its impact on quarantine numbers.