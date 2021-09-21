Greenon Schools asks parents to pick students up, closes Wednesday

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenon Local Schools will be unable to provide students transportation the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will close school Wednesday, Sept. 22, for the same reason.

In a message to parents, district officials said they had a bus driver test positive for COVID-19 and are in the process of contact tracing the rest of its transportation staff. These quarantines are inhibiting the district’s ability to provide transportation.

“We know that this is a significant inconvenience for our families and we apologize for any challenges this may cause,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke in a statement.

All students that took the bus to a Greenon school Tuesday will need to be picked up at the end of the school day. Students who attend school at another district but use Greenon’s transportation will still be taken home Tuesday.

Along with school Wednesday, all evening activities, games and practices are canceled Tuesday. The district is hopeful that school will resume later in the week but ask that families prepare for a short period of:

Distance learning

Self-transportation

School closure

Knapke said in a statement that the district hopes to have more information by Wednesday.