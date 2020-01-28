Greenon HS students learn to ‘ThinkFast’ at State Farm driving safety program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In 2019, young drivers were involved in 925 motor vehicle crashes in Clark County, or nearly 40 percent of all crashes in the county last year. As a response, the Clark County Combined Health District’s Safe Communities Coalition teamed up with State Farm to sponsor a teen driving ThinkFast Interactive Presentation at Greenon High School.

The program teaches safety lessons through music, dancing, and an interactive game.

“We do presentations within high schools and stuff like that but it’s nothing like this. This is above and beyond what our agency or any other agency for that matter would be able to provide. They can visually see it. They listen to it and they interact with it as well with the program, said Commander Brian Aller with Springfield Highway Patrol Post.

“I think it was really good to learn as a game because we’re high school students with short attention spans,” Greenon Sophomore Masonn Hayslip said.

The cutting-edge program focused on messages of prevention, awareness and responsibility surrounding teen driving.

“The most prevalent issue we’re dealing with right now is distracted driving, the phones, and that’s not just with teen drivers, that’s all drivers right now,” Commander Aller said. “It’s distracted driving with the phone, radio, anything else. Doing something other than actually keeping your eyes on the road. That’s what we’re dealing with right now with a lot of different crashes.”

The program aims to create a unique experience, one the students will always remember.

“Teen drivers have the least amount of experience and unfortunately, the leading cause of deaths is teen auto accidents so we just want to make sure they’re educated about the things they can do to be proactive,” said local State Farm Agent, Erin Patton.