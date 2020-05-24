Greenon graduates celebrated on Main St. with banners

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend, Enon-area seniors would have walked across the stage in honor of their graduation. However, since that’s been canceled, their community is supporting them with a unique banner project displayed on Main Street.

There’s a banner for almost every one of the 105 graduates of Greenon High School and Global Impact STEM Academy. Generous donors and sponsors were able to help provide the funding for the project, paying for banners of families that needed help.

Michele Taylor and Shannon Webb, organizers of the event say it took nearly two months to complete. They collected photos, names and schools of each of the grads to make sure they could all get their own special banner. It all came together on Friday, the day the schools were scheduled to graduate.

“I wanted it to be just like they were all together on graduation because they couldn’t walk together. I just felt what a good way to celebrate them and get them all in one spot,” said Webb.

The banners will be on display for about a week. After that time, the seniors will get the chance to take their banners home. In the meantime, grads, families and even strangers have been stopping by the banner area to celebrate and reflect.

“I don’t know how many times I got teary eyed and cried because its so heartwarming to see everyone come together,” said Webb.

Greenon High School Senior, Luke Downing, says he’s not surprised by the community support since he’s seen it in Enon his entire life and especially while in school.

“At our school, it’s like you’re not another student. You can make personal connections with your teachers and it’s really nice,” he explained.

Downing also says he and his classmates are taking away an important lesson from the rollercoaster ride that was their senior year.

“It doesn’t matter what you go through you gotta just keep going through life and keep muscling your way through stuff no matter how hard it gets,” he said.

The community also paid for banners in loving memory of Jonathan Lee Suver and Connor Williams. The two would have been seniors, but passed before their graduation.