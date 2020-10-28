Greeneview Local Schools asking taxpayers to renew 20-year-old income tax levy

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Greeneview Local Schools is asking taxpayers to renew an income tax levy on next Tuesday’s ballot.

The levy has been around for two decades, but after this year Jacob McGrath, a trustee of the district, said taxpayers won’t have to vote to approve it every five years as they have in the past.

“If this is passed, then we are moving it to a permanent levy because we are going to need this funding always,” McGrath said.

The purpose of the levy is to support general operating expenses, most of which will cover teachers’ salaries and benefits. McGrath said the local support will be especially important this year with the pandemic having an effect on school finances.

“We have gotten some additional federal funding dealing with coronavirus, but that doesn’t even catch up with some of the losses we’ve seen coming out of the state.”

Unlike most districts, McGrath said using an income tax instead of property values to pay for schools will more evenly distribute the responsibility among community members and spare those who may have been impacted by COVID-19.

“One of the things right now a lot of people are concerned about is if they’ve lost their job — and there’s a lot of job loss around the country right now. But if you’ve lost your job this is not going to affect you. You’re only paying income taxes on the income that you’re bringing in.”

If renewed, McGrath said taxpayers will not see an increase from the 0.5% tax that’s been on the books for 20 years. For more information the about Greeneville Local Schools levy, click here.