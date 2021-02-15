Greene Town Center to close early Monday due to weather

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene Town Center will be closing early on Monday due to inclement weather.

A spokesperson for the center said it will close at 5 p.m. According to its website, the center usually is open until 9 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the Miami Valley. The heaviest snow will fall between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

ODOT has asked for drivers to stay home if possible as crews work on plowing roads across the Miami Valley.

For more information, visit www.thegreene.com.

