DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Dayton and his Greene County woodworking company is being sued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

A release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office says Trevor Speck is reportedly the sole owner of his company, Speck Custom Woodwork LLC. In a lawsuit filed in the Greene County Common Pleas Court, allegations are made that Speck made customers pay the full price up front, and did not deliver the cabinets.

Yost claims his office has received five complaints from customers. The losses reportedly amount to a total of $33,786.76 after not receiving the cabinets after paying in full.

In the release, it is alleged that the business owner did not allow the customers to be refunded for their deposits or payments.

“Attention to detail makes a good woodworker,” Yost said. “But attention to customers makes a good business owner. By any measure, what this guy offered didn’t square with what he provided.”

The Ohio Attorney General is asking for customers to receive reimbursements, plus civil penalties of $25,000 for each Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act violation.

Speck Custom Woodwork mostly operated on online websites, such as Etsy and Shopify.

It is believed by Yost’s office that there could be dozens of more customers who paid, but did not receive their orders. If you happened to be affected by Speck’s reported business practices, you should call 1-800-282-0515 or file a complaint here.