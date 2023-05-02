DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular gathering of fans and users of amateur (HAM) radio is returning to Greene County later this month.

Hamvention will return to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia on May 19-21. Started in 1952, Hamvention is the largest HAM radio convention in the world, drawing more than 30,000 attendees annually.

The convention will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event gives HAM radio operators from many countries a chance to come together to celebrate amateur radio. Attendees can also shop from vendors at the on-site flea market and visit with Xenia-area businesses.

Food will be available for purchase at the event, but a transportation service will be on hand for those interested in traveling to an area restaurant. Buses will be running roundtrip from the fairgrounds to local Xenia restaurants Friday and Saturday.