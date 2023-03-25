XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Great Ohio Toy Show welcomed many people from across the Miami Valley.

On Saturday, March 25, visitors traveled to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center to view items in seven different buildings. At the expo center, the event was opened to the public from 9 a.m. and is scheduled to close at 4 p.m.

When attendees arrived, they could expect to see more than 600 tables set up of toys, the post on social media says.

Besides the rows of toys at the event, eventgoers were said to be able to browse food trucks and watch the live DJ play music.

Admission for the event was listed at $5 for those coming between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you were interested in coming in beforehand at 8 a.m., the fee was $10. Children under 12-years-old received free admission.